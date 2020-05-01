53

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ASTRO dance under planets in 'Knock' MV teaser

ASTRO have dropped their music video teaser for "Knock"!

In the MV teaser, the ASTRO members dance under planets and view the moon through a window. "Knock" is the title song of their upcoming seventh mini album 'Gateway', which drops on May 4 KST.

Watch ASTRO's "Knock" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

maysjist26 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

wishing astro and arohas all the very best with this album

minaqueen500 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago
the teaser is beautiful

