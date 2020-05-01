ASTRO dance under planets in 'Knock' MV teaser

ASTRO have dropped their music video teaser for "Knock"!
In the MV teaser, the ASTRO members dance under planets and view the moon through a window. "Knock" is the title song of their upcoming seventh mini album 'Gateway', which drops on May 4 KST.
Watch ASTRO's "Knock" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
