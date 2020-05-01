Jo Jung Suk reveals he and Gummy expect to become parents this summer

Jo Jung Suk revealed he's expecting to become a dad this summer.



The actor and singer Gummy announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year, and Jo Jung Suk updated fans on the May 1st airing of 'Cultwo Show'. DJ Kim Tae Kyun expressed his thanks for the surprise call, "You must be busy being a doctor these days. As expected, a real member of the Cultwo family," referring to Jo Jung Suk's drama 'Hospital Playlist'.



On what he wants to do after the drama, Jo Jung Suk said, "I want to take a rest. I'll become a real dad soon after being a dad in the drama. I think the birth will be this summer."



Jo Jung Suk and Gummy tied the knot in 2018 after 5 years of dating.

