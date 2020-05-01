Super Junior's Yesung x Suran reveal rainy live video for 'Still Standing'

Super Junior's Yesung and Suran have dropped their live video for "Still Standing"!



In the video above, Yesung and Suran sing the sweet song as they hide from the rain under clear umbrellas. "Still Standing" is the latest release from 'SM Station', and it's a sweet duet about making it through difficult times.



Watch Yesung and Suran's "Still Standing" video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



