Zion.T tops list of most relatable songwriters chosen by other artists on 'TMI News'

Zion.T topped the list of most relatable songwriters chosen by other artists on 'TMI News'.



The April 22nd episode of 'TMI News' featured choices by musicians and artists, who picked the personal track they most related to, and Zion.T's "Yanghwa BRDG" ranked in at #1 as the most relatable song. The lyrics about the rapper's childhood experiences with a taxi driver father touched the hearts of many listeners, and it looks like they also affected other musicians as well.



Other artists who made the list include g.o.d in 2nd, Simon D. in 3rd, Kim Yeon Woo in 4th, and Taeyang in 5th.



Watch Zion.T's segment above and the rest below!



