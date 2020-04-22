Lee Min Ho talks about his chemistry with Maximus the horse in 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

Lee Min Ho discussed his chemistry with his horse Maximus in the drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.



The April 22nd episode of SBS' 'Access Showbiz Tonight' featured the handsome actor on set with gorgeous white horse Maximus, and when asked about the animal's acting, Lee Min Ho responded, "He's so cute. His nose gets red sometimes."



The actor added, "He even eats the lemon candy I really like. When filming ends, I eat one, and he eats one." Lee Min Ho was also seen asking producers to let Maximus run free in between takes, saying, "When the filming for the cut is over, let Maximus free for a while. He's getting stressed out."



Have you been watching 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?

