17

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Wheesung found unconscious in bathroom again 2 days after previous drug use

AKP STAFF

Wheesung was reportedly found unconscious in a bathroom once again just 2 days after his previous drug use incident.


It was previously reported the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom in Seoul's Songpa District on March 31 KST after allegedly injecting the anesthetic drug etomidate, which is considered to be the "second Propofol." According to new reports, Wheesung was once again found unconscious just 2 days later with evidence of drug use on location.

The police are reported to have been alerted about an unconscious man in a hotel's first floor bathroom in Gwangjin-gu Seoul at around 9:15PM on April 2 KST. A syringe and glass bottle containing sleep-inducing anesthetic is said to have been found on site.

Police were able to arrest the man who delivered and sold the drugs to the singer as seen on CCTV after this second reported incident.

Wheesung is currently under investigation for the illegal use of Propofol. 

  1. Wheesung
26 12,669 Share 100% Upvoted

16

iluv1n2d212 pts 52 minutes ago 1
52 minutes ago

perhaps someone should look at his mental health, don't release him, get him a worker!

Share

1 more reply

13

xmissyx835 pts 48 minutes ago 1
48 minutes ago

Why are the authorities not actually helping him? He clearly isn't okay mentally so why are the authorities not helping him? They need to be more concerned about his mental health not what he takes.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks
10 minutes ago   1   974

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND