Posted 1 hour ago

CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Seongmin & Allen are next in debut teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Seongmin, and Allen are next in debut teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.

After CRAVITY dropped the first and second set of teaser images, Hyeongjun, Seongmin, and Allen are ready to continue their cool, chic yet casual concept as they pose on a rooftop. The upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

Wow Hyeongjun looks really good

