Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Singer Wheesung found passed out in bathroom, tests negative for illegal drugs

AKP STAFF

Singer Wheesung was reportedly suspected of illegal drug use after being found passed out in a bathroom in Seoul.

According to reports on April 1, the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom in Seoul's Songpa District on March 31 at 8:30PM KST. At the scene, police discovered a plastic bag, syringes, and a bottle containing liquid. Wheesung, who is currently under investigation for the illegal use of propofol, underwent a drug test at the police station, but his urine was found to be negative for illegal drugs.

Wheesung was sent back home after police determined he used anesthetics that were not classified as illegal drugs. However, they have announced their intentions to investigate the case.

Stay tuned for updates. 

Doodles943 pts 1 day ago 5
1 day ago

You find someone passed out in a bathroom after injecting himself with anesthetics, knowing he is going through investigation for drugs, and they let him go home just like that? Shouldn't they do some sort of mental evaluation on him first? Cause, I don't know about you, but that looks like a suicide attempt to me, considering the circumstances he is in atm.

paluten187erz663 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Oh god... if hope he recovers well

