Singer Wheesung found passed out in bathroom, tests negative for illegal drugs

Singer Wheesung was reportedly suspected of illegal drug use after being found passed out in a bathroom in Seoul.



According to reports on April 1, the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom in Seoul's Songpa District on March 31 at 8:30PM KST. At the scene, police discovered a plastic bag, syringes, and a bottle containing liquid. Wheesung, who is currently under investigation for the illegal use of propofol, underwent a drug test at the police station, but his urine was found to be negative for illegal drugs.



Wheesung was sent back home after police determined he used anesthetics that were not classified as illegal drugs. However, they have announced their intentions to investigate the case.



Stay tuned for updates.