BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks

BTS will be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks.



According to reports on April 3, TV network JTBC plan to air BTS content over the next 5 weeks. On April 16 at 11PM KST, the group's 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' documentary film will air, and starting from April 23, JTBC is airing 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series' for 3 weeks straight.



On May 14, BTS' concert film 'Love Yourself in Seoul' will air on the network.



