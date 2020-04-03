6

BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks

BTS will be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks.

According to reports on April 3, TV network JTBC plan to air BTS content over the next 5 weeks. On April 16 at 11PM KST, the group's 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' documentary film will air, and starting from April 23, JTBC is airing 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series' for 3 weeks straight.

On May 14, BTS' concert film 'Love Yourself in Seoul' will air on the network. 

Are you excited for JTBC's BTS 5-week special?

Mei_Matsumoto
8 minutes ago

There is a reason JTBC has been cancelled recently.


this is the tip of the iceberg.

