BTS will be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks.
According to reports on April 3, TV network JTBC plan to air BTS content over the next 5 weeks. On April 16 at 11PM KST, the group's 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' documentary film will air, and starting from April 23, JTBC is airing 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series' for 3 weeks straight.
On May 14, BTS' concert film 'Love Yourself in Seoul' will air on the network.
Are you excited for JTBC's BTS 5-week special?
6
1
Posted by11 minutes ago
BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks
BTS will be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks.
1 1,114 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment