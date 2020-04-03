Police arrest man who sold drugs to Wheesung before he passed out in bathroom

12

Police have arrested the man who delivered and sold drugs to Wheesung before he passed out in a building bathroom in Seoul.

On April 3, Seoul's Songpa Police Station stated they arrested the man who supplied anesthetic drugs to Wheesung as seen in CCTV footage released yesterday. Police have been investigating how the singer obtained etomidate, which is not illegal but is classified as specialist medicine. 

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police are also investigation an alleged drug transaction by Wheesung in December of 2019 when he was in the North Gyeongsang Province for a concert.

As previously reported, the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom on March 31, and a plastic bag, syringes, and a bottle containing liquid were found on site. Wheesung, who is currently under investigation for the illegal use of Propofol, then underwent a drug test at the police station, but his urine was negative for illegal drugs. Reports also allege he injected himself with etomidate, which is a legal anesthetic drug known as the "second Propofol."

He got caught yesterday in a hotel room.. he needs help now or all we know how this ends.

0

I hope he is getting psychiatric help, he needs to be involuntary admitted. I know that sounds harsh but at this point, he can’t keep himself safe. Whether he is suicidal or not, he’s not safe 😭

