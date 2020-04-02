61

Posted by germainej

Wheesung reportedly spotted on CCTV purchasing drugs & alleged witness describes how singer was passed out

Wheesung has reportedly been spotted on CCTV purchasing the drugs that led to him passing out in a bathroom.

According to a report by MBN News on April 2, the R&B singer was seen on camera exiting a taxi and meeting an anonymous man outside of a building to purchase drugs alleged to be the anesthetic etomidate. He's then seen entering a building on the same day only to be found collapsed unconscious in the bathroom about 30 minutes later. 

An alleged witness who saw Wheesung passed out stated, "At first, he wasn't conscious enough to understand, and he responded with strange answers. He then started continuously convulsing as if he was cold."

Wheesung reportedly told police, "I made the exchange with someone I met on the internet."

As previously reported, the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom on March 31, and a plastic bag, syringes, and a bottle containing liquid were found on site. Wheesung, who is currently under investigation for the illegal use of Propofol, then underwent a drug test at the police station, but his urine was negative for illegal drugs. Reports also allege he injected himself with etomidate, which is a legal anesthetic drug known as the "second Propofol."

nunyabsnss 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I hope that he receives the help that he absolutely needs and empathy and support from those around him. Seeing how Korea views drug abuse, he's going to need it because the public will not be kind. Learned that from TOP's incident. It's going to be an even more difficult time for him for a while, hopefully he'll come out stronger and healthier, but that'll only happen if he receives help.

mastylee 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I said the same than the other post, he needs help, how desperate/addiction he must have to be able to sleep that he is being investigated for the use of propofol and is going to buy that anaesthetic and inject himself in a public place. Need help before it's too late, wheesung you are my favorite singer /producer/ songwriter, fight! you have lots of people who love you.



And i dont know wtf is doing the police, he is clearly in a DOWNHILL, why u send him to home? he needs a mental evaluation and rehab, not the media pressure and trashtalk netizens.

