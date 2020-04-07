2

UNVS drop moody, rainy MV teaser for 'Solar Eclipse'

UNVS have dropped their music video teaser for "Solar Eclipse"!

The moody MV teaser starts with rain and a heavy beat, and the UNVS members slowly reveal themselves. After debuting with "Timeless" this past February, the group are returning with "Solar Eclipse" featuring room102 from their debut album.

What do you think of UNVS's "Solar Eclipse" teaser? Stay tuned for the full MV!

