1

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

UNVS release 'Timeless' post-album promotion schedule

AKP STAFF

UNVS released their 'Timeless' post-album promotion schedule.

The promotion schedule poster below reveals fans can expect the making of their "Timeless" music video on February 27, an MV reaction on the 28th, and a performance video on March 5 KST.

Check out UNVS's full promotion schedule below. What did you think of their "Timeless" debut?

  1. UNVS
  2. TIMELESS
0 311 Share 33% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND