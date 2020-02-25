UNVS released their 'Timeless' post-album promotion schedule.
The promotion schedule poster below reveals fans can expect the making of their "Timeless" music video on February 27, an MV reaction on the 28th, and a performance video on March 5 KST.
Check out UNVS's full promotion schedule below. What did you think of their "Timeless" debut?
UNVS release 'Timeless' post-album promotion schedule
