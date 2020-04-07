Kang Daniel reveals he was spanked a lot as a kid

Kang Daniel revealed he used to be a troublemaker during his school days.



On the April 7th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', one listener commented, "I feel like Kang Daniel was a good kid, who never got hit during his school days," and Kang Daniel revealed, "Like other kids my age, I was punished a lot and hit a lot."



He opened up about his mother, who was a sports athlete in the past, saying, "More than my teachers at school, my mom's spankings were really painful. They didn't even compare. My mom's triceps are really big. When I was caught on the spot, I would get spanked at home."



However, Kang Daniel expressed the spankings were justified, "My mom never spanked me without warning though. When I think back now, I really did do things that deserved it. I'm thankful to my mom because I was able to grow up well because of her. My mom was right."



In other news, Kang Daniel recently made his comeback with "2U".