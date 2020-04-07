19

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel reveals he was spanked a lot as a kid

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel revealed he used to be a troublemaker during his school days.

On the April 7th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', one listener commented, "I feel like Kang Daniel was a good kid, who never got hit during his school days," and Kang Daniel revealed, "Like other kids my age, I was punished a lot and hit a lot."

He opened up about his mother, who was a sports athlete in the past, saying, "More than my teachers at school, my mom's spankings were really painful. They didn't even compare. My mom's triceps are really big. When I was caught on the spot, I would get spanked at home."

However, Kang Daniel expressed the spankings were justified, "My mom never spanked me without warning though. When I think back now, I really did do things that deserved it. I'm thankful to my mom because I was able to grow up well because of her. My mom was right."  

In other news, Kang Daniel recently made his comeback with "2U".

  1. Kang Daniel
7 1,334 Share 83% Upvoted

7

Junecomel632 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

He is so cute...I was also spanked slot by my parents when i was young.. but that makes me a human and learn to appreciate everything in life.

Share

6

primazaza1,283 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Me I was laughing when I was spanked by my mother because she doesn't have any strenght so she gave up 😂 My father... that's another story. But it teached me to run really fast so he gave up too in he end 🤔

Then their was my older sister it was painful too but I learned the poker face and since I stopped giving reaction it was no more fun and she gave up.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, EXO, D.O., Taeyeon, GOT7, IU, Lee Hi, MONSTA X, NCT 127, N.Flying, Pentagon, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Wanna One, Park Bom
K-Pop songs to listen to when you’re stressed
12 hours ago   13   13,547

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND