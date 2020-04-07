5

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TOO reveal dynamic performance MV for 'Magnolia'

AKP STAFF

TOO have dropped their performance music video for "Magnolia"!

TOO made their official debut with "Magnolia" and their first mini album 'Reason for Being' earlier this month, and after hitting 1 million views on their MV, the group released a dance practice video. Fans can now check out TOO's performance in a brand new dance MV.

Watch TOO's "Magnolia" performance MV above and their original MV here if you missed it! 

  1. TOO
  2. MAGNOLIA
0 460 Share 63% Upvoted
BTS, EXO, D.O., Taeyeon, GOT7, IU, Lee Hi, MONSTA X, NCT 127, N.Flying, Pentagon, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Wanna One, Park Bom
K-Pop songs to listen to when you’re stressed
12 hours ago   13   13,547

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND