TOO reveal dynamic performance MV for 'Magnolia'

TOO have dropped their performance music video for "Magnolia"!



TOO made their official debut with "Magnolia" and their first mini album 'Reason for Being' earlier this month, and after hitting 1 million views on their MV, the group released a dance practice video. Fans can now check out TOO's performance in a brand new dance MV.



Watch TOO's "Magnolia" performance MV above and their original MV here if you missed it!



