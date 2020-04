TWICE's Mina is definitely keeping herself entertained with her favorite hobby during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The idol star has been known to love building Lego sets in the past, so it looks like she's come to bring her favorite pastime to share with viewers during this global pandemic.

TWICE's MINA BUILDING 'STRANGER THINGS' LEGO SET

Mina previously went on a mental health hiatus from the group but was seen smiling brightly in the video as she assembled her Harry Potter Lego set.

Check out the adorable video above!