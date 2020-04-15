ONEWE grab toy instruments in 'Q' performance video

ONEWE have dropped the 'Q' version of their performance video for "Q"!



The band returned with "Q" featuring RBW Entertainment labelmate MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and their mini album '3/4', and after a dynamic performance MV, they have another treat for fans. For their latest performance video, ONEWE grab children's toys to perform their new track, and they still manage to rock the stage.



Watch ONEWE's performance video for "Q" above and their original MV here if you missed it!