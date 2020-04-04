5

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

ONEWE rock in performance MV for 'Q' feat. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

AKP STAFF

ONEWE have dropped their performance music video for "Q" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!

The video above gives fans a sleek performance of ONEWE's performance with Hwa Sa against scenes from the MV. "Q" is a collaboration between the two RBW Entertainment acts, and it's the title song of the ONEWE's mini album '3/4'.

Watch ONEWE's performance MV for "Q" above and their original MV here if you missed it!

