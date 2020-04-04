ONEWE rock in performance MV for 'Q' feat. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

ONEWE have dropped their performance music video for "Q" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!



The video above gives fans a sleek performance of ONEWE's performance with Hwa Sa against scenes from the MV. "Q" is a collaboration between the two RBW Entertainment acts, and it's the title song of the ONEWE's mini album '3/4'.



Watch ONEWE's performance MV for "Q" above and their original MV here if you missed it!

