NCT's Mark & Johnny release self-made mini movie 'Freaky Handshake'

NCT's Mark and Johnny have released their self-made mini movie 'Freaky Handshake'.



The short film above is based on a story written by NCTzens that takes inspiration from the plot of the movie 'Freaky Friday'. Mark and Johnny are hanging out when they act out a 'Freaky Handshake' only to wake up in completely unexpected places.



Not only do the two NCT members star in the movie, they're also credited as the writers, directors, and directors of photography.



Watch Mark and Johnny's 'Freaky Handshake' above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

