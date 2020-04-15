'Mr. Trot' contestant Young Tak denies he's dating singer Yoon Hee

'Mr. Trot' contestant Young Tak has denied rumors he's dating singer Yoon Hee.



Young Tak recently picked up 2nd place on the hit TV Chosun competitive reality show 'Mr. Trot', and shortly after, rumors saying he and Yoon Hee are an item began spreading on online communities. Young Tak is known to have composed and written Yoon Hee's song "I Live Alone", and they previously covered the track as a duet. The two also made an appearance on SBS' 'All the Butlers'.



Netizens are alleging Young Tak and Yoon Hee have been wearing a lot of 'couple items' as well. However, Young tak's reps responded to the rumors, stating, "The dating rumors are false."



Yoon Hee debuted in 2009 with "Hurry Up" and promoted as a member of Aurora from 2011 to 2017 before becoming a solo artist.