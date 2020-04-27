Kim Chung Ha wants you to 'Stay Tonight' in sophisticated MV for pre-comeback single

Kim Chung Ha has dropped a new single ahead of her comeback!
After releasing a number of teasers leading up to the day, the idol finally unveiled the music video for her pre-release single "Stay Tonight" on April 27 at 6 PM KST.
"Stay Tonight" is a unique track that incorporates harps and piano, backed by a sophisticated bass line that complements Kim Chung Ha's 'bold as expected' dance performance style. Starting with "Stay Tonight," the idol plans to show her full spectrum as a performer, planning an album diverse with tracks in many different genres.
Check out the music video for "Stay Tonight" above, and stay tuned for more about this exciting comeback!
