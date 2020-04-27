67

Posted by danisurst

Kim Chung Ha wants you to 'Stay Tonight' in sophisticated MV for pre-comeback single



Kim Chung Ha has dropped a new single ahead of her comeback!

After releasing a number of teasers leading up to the day, the idol finally unveiled the music video for her pre-release single "Stay Tonight" on April 27 at 6 PM KST.

"Stay Tonight" is a unique track that incorporates harps and piano, backed by a sophisticated bass line that complements Kim Chung Ha's 'bold as expected' dance performance style. Starting with "Stay Tonight," the idol plans to show her full spectrum as a performer, planning an album diverse with tracks in many different genres.

Check out the music video for "Stay Tonight" above, and stay tuned for more about this exciting comeback!

love_isplus211,873 pts
1 day ago

How does she continue to improve each comeback omg

whatever101170 pts
1 day ago

Say what you want about Chungha there is no question the woman knows how to make some insanely infectious bops with equally stunning MVs and mesmerizing choreography. Truly one of K-pop's leaders in showing the world how FIERCE the genre can be

