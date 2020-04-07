Former Dal Shabet member DALsooobin spins in 'Dive' MV teaser

Former Dal Shabet member DALsooobin has dropped a music video teaser for "Dive"!



In the MV teaser, DALsooobin, formerly known as Subin, dances and spins underneath a spotlight. Her single album "Dive" is due out on April 9 KST, which marks her first comeback since "Katchup" in March of 2019.



What do you think of the "Dive" MV teaser?