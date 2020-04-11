H&D's Nam Do Hyun focuses on his rap in 'Intro' teaser video

H&D's Nam Do Hyun is focusing on rap for his latest 'Intro' teaser video for the duo's debut.



After his first teaser video, Nam Do Hyun takes the mic solo in the 'rap version' above. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyul are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.



What do you think of Nam Do Hyun's teaser video? Take a look at Lee Han Gyul's teaser here if you missed it.