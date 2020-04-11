WINNER drop vertical version of 'Remember' live performance

WINNER have dropped a live performance video for "Remember".



In the video above, the WINNER members dress in black suits as they sing "Remember" live, and the 'vertical version' lets fans watch their live performance on a smartphone. As previously reported, "Remember" is the title song of the group's new third album of the same name, which is "a gift from WINNER to their fans, reflecting on WINNER's career up until now" and their last release before a hiatus.



In related news, member Kim Jin Woo has enlisted for his mandatory military service.



Watch WINNER's "Remember" live performance video above, and watch the MV here if you missed it!



