EXO's Suho wins #1 + Performances on April 11th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, TVXQ's Changmin made his solo debut with "Chocolate", Hajin debuted with "Daydream", MY.st debuted with "Don't Know", (G)I-DLE came back with "Oh My God", cignature returned with "ASSA", MCND made a comeback with "Spring", Hynn returned with "When I Tell You Goodbye", and Stella Jang made her comeback with "Villain".



As for the nominees, EXO's Suho, ITZY, and MC the MAX were up for the win, but it was Suho's "Let's Love" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Suho!



Other performers included Kim Se Jung, Hong Jin Young, TOO, ONEUS, Riaa, and Favorite as well as Lim Young Woong and Yeong Tak.



WINNER:







SOLO DEBUT: Changmin







DEBUT: Hajin





DEBUT: MY.st







COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE







COMEBACK: cignature







COMEBACK: MCND







COMEBACK: Hynn







COMEBACK: Stella Jang







Kim Se Jung







Hong Jin Young







TOO







ONEUS







Riaa







Favorite







Lim Young Woong & Young Tak







