H&D have revealed their introduction teaser video for Lee Han Gyul.
In the 'Into' teaser, Lee Han Gyul dances underneath a blue laser show. He and Nam Do Hyun are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.
What do you think of Lee Han Gyul's teaser video?
3
0
Posted by1 hour ago
H&D's Lee Han Gyul breaks it down under lasers in 'Intro' teaser video
H&D have revealed their introduction teaser video for Lee Han Gyul.
0 729 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment