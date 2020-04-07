3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

H&D's Lee Han Gyul breaks it down under lasers in 'Intro' teaser video

AKP STAFF

H&D have revealed their introduction teaser video for Lee Han Gyul.

In the 'Into' teaser, Lee Han Gyul dances underneath a blue laser show. He and Nam Do Hyun are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.

What do you think of Lee Han Gyul's teaser video?

  1. Lee Han Gyul
  2. Nam Do Hyun
0 729 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS, EXO, D.O., Taeyeon, GOT7, IU, Lee Hi, MONSTA X, NCT 127, N.Flying, Pentagon, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Wanna One, Park Bom
K-Pop songs to listen to when you’re stressed
15 hours ago   15   15,427

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND