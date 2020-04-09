H&D's Nam Do Hyun takes on dance and rap in 'Intro' teaser video

H&D's Nam Do Hyun has revealed his 'Intro' teaser video for the duo's upcoming debut!



Following Lee Han Gyul's teaser, Nam Do Hyun shows his dance and rap skills as he introduces himself to fans. Lee han Gyul and Nam Do Hyul are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.



