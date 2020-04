GOT7 has revealed the first highlight medley for 'DYE'.

With a total of 6 tracks, the well-rounded album showcases the boys' trendy sound and musicality, proving that they have established themselves as industry titans in the Kpop industry. Catchy and sophisticated synth-pop tracks with R&B influences definitely reign supreme in this collection of music, and fans are in for an audio-visual treat.

Check out the spoiler above!