A.C.E's Chan reveals 'Show Your Heart' for 'Welcome' OST

A.C.E's Chan is the voice behind "Show Your Heart" for the 'Welcome' OST.



The music video depicts the love triangle with adorable cat-human Hongjo (played by L), Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), and Lee Jae Sun (Seo Ji Hoon). "Show Your Heart" is an upbeat pop track with rock and jazz elements, and it's about wanting to know the heart of someone you love.



Watch Chan's "Show Your Heart" MV above! Have you been keeping up with 'Welcome'?