VICTON's Seungsik sings 'While the Memory Sleeps' in 'Find Me in Your Memory' OST

VICTON's Seungsik is the voice behind "While the Memory Sleeps" for the 'Find Me in Your Memory' OST.

The music video features dramatic scenes between anchorman Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook) and model-turned-actress Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young) from their first meeting to their growing relationship. "While the Memory Sleeps" is a pop ballad with a warm, dreamy atmosphere about approaching new love with a nervous heart. 

Listen to Seungsik's "While the Memory Sleeps" above! Have you been watching 'Find Me in Your Memory'?

  1. VICTON
  2. Seungsik
  3. FIND ME IN YOUR MEMORY
  4. WHILE THE MEMORY SLEEPS
thatonekpopfan40125 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

OMMGG SEUNGSIK YESS!!!!

Iamalittledai5y81 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Yay Seungsik

