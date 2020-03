Upcoming boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) have dropped their highlight medley for their 1st mini-album.!



The highlight medley gives previews to title song "Magnolia", "Take It Slow", "Don't Fear Now", "I Remember", and "You Can't Hurry Love".

TOO will be debuting with mini-album 'Reason for Being: 仁' on April 1 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned.