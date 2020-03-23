10

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Stray Kids' Bang Chan grooves to 2PM's 'My House' in dance video for 'SKZ-PLAYER' series

Stray Kids has dropped a new 'SKZ-PLAYER' video for fans!

On March 23 KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled leader Bang Chan's solo dance cover of label seniors 2PM's 2015 single "My House." For the performance, he is dressed down in a crisp white shirt and black leather pants, giving off as chic and masculine aura as he dances. 

Meanwhile, "My House" has been experiencing renewed popularity this year, with many idols of the current generation covering it for their fans.

Check out Bang Chan's performance above!

0

quark12395987 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This bias wrecking little... 😤

0

1234xyz2,411 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So far so good. I'm impressed~

Good job!

