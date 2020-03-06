IZ*ONE get 'close up' in 'Spaceship' choreography MV!

IZ*ONE have revealed a choreography music video for "Spaceship"!



"Spaceship" is a song from IZ*ONE's latest album 'BLOOM*IZ', which included "Fiesta" as the title song. The above choreography video features the IZ*ONE members in pink as they cheerfully going over the dance for the track.



Watch IZ*ONE's "Spaceship" choreography MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.