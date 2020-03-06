4

IZ*ONE get 'close up' in 'Spaceship' choreography MV!

IZ*ONE have revealed a choreography music video for "Spaceship"!

"Spaceship" is a song from IZ*ONE's latest album 'BLOOM*IZ', which included "Fiesta" as the title song. The above choreography video features the IZ*ONE members in pink as they cheerfully going over the dance for the track.

Watch IZ*ONE's "Spaceship" choreography MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

I guess that's their way to celebrate 400 000 sold albums. If they didn't pass this mark today then for sure they'll make it through the weekend.
Yesterday they've sold 9,415 copies which made - 394,665 total sales.

