ASTRO's JinJin presents flowers to fans in 'One & Only' teaser images

ASTRO's JinJin is the next member in 'One & Only' teaser images.



In his teasers, JinJin presents a bouquet of beautiful flowers to ASTRO's fans, Aroha. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to Aroha and commemorating 4 years since their debut.



"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. What do you think of ASTRO's concept?



