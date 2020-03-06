1

ASTRO's JinJin presents flowers to fans in 'One & Only' teaser images

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's JinJin is the next member in 'One & Only' teaser images.

In his teasers, JinJin presents a bouquet of beautiful flowers to ASTRO's fans, Aroha. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to Aroha and commemorating 4 years since their debut.

"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. What do you think of ASTRO's concept?

