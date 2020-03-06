1

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Sungjae reveals 'To MELODY' version of 'Come with the Wind' epilogue video

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed the 'To MELODY' version of his "Come with the Wind" epilogue video.

In the epilogue video, Sungjae looks fondly at photos of his BTOB members and writes a sweet letter to their fans, MELODY. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which includes tracks from his '3X2=6' project series.

Watch Sungjae's "Come with the Wind" epilogue video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. BTOB
  2. Sungjae
  3. COME WITH THE WIND
0 411 Share 100% Upvoted
BTOB, BTS, CIX, DAY6, Girls
K-Pop idols who have revealed their MBTI
10 hours ago   25   21,683

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND