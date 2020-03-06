BTOB's Sungjae reveals 'To MELODY' version of 'Come with the Wind' epilogue video

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed the 'To MELODY' version of his "Come with the Wind" epilogue video.
In the epilogue video, Sungjae looks fondly at photos of his BTOB members and writes a sweet letter to their fans, MELODY. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which includes tracks from his '3X2=6' project series.
Watch Sungjae's "Come with the Wind" epilogue video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
