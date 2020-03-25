24

9

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

GFriend's Umji sings a sweet OST from the perspective of a cat for KBS2 drama 'Welcome'

AKP STAFF

If you've ever wondered what a song by a cat sounds like, here it is!

KBS2's newest Wed-Thurs drama 'Welcome' tells the story of a male cat who can take on human form and his life with an energetic, dog-like owner. Appropriately, OST Part. 3 for the drama series sung by GFriend's Umji is a sweet, affectionate tune from the perspective of a cat!

Titled "Welcome" like the title of the drama, Umji's soothing OST perfectly matches the fluffy mood of the romance story. The OST MV not only captures key moments from the drama so far, but also shares adorable shots of cats! Watch it above. 

  1. Umji
1 1,932 Share 73% Upvoted

0

Dino_Saur195 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

this is SOOOO CUTE!

Share
V
Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals
17 hours ago   111   29,779

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND