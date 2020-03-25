GFriend's Umji sings a sweet OST from the perspective of a cat for KBS2 drama 'Welcome'

If you've ever wondered what a song by a cat sounds like, here it is!

KBS2's newest Wed-Thurs drama 'Welcome' tells the story of a male cat who can take on human form and his life with an energetic, dog-like owner. Appropriately, OST Part. 3 for the drama series sung by GFriend's Umji is a sweet, affectionate tune from the perspective of a cat!

Titled "Welcome" like the title of the drama, Umji's soothing OST perfectly matches the fluffy mood of the romance story. The OST MV not only captures key moments from the drama so far, but also shares adorable shots of cats! Watch it above.

