Sohee in talks to star as female lead in OCN drama 'They Were There' alongside Go Soo

Idol-turned-actress Sohee is currently in talks to star as the female lead of a new OCN drama coming in the latter half of 2020!

Titled 'They Were There', the upcoming OCN mystery/crime series deals with the stories of over 10,000 ordinary citizens who go missing in a year, and how quickly they're forgotten without ever being found. Actor Go Soo was previously cast as the drama's male lead Kim Wook - a hidden hero who uses his hacking skills to exploit and sabotage malicious online virus program creators.

Sohee is now reportedly being considered for the female lead character Lee Jong Ah, a smart, well-ranked social worker and Kim Wook's best informant.

What do you think of the premise of OCN's 'They Were There' so far?