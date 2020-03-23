3

GFriend's Umji brings out her inner kitten in MV teaser for solo OST 'Welcome'

GFriend's Umji will be summoning her inner kitten persona for her upcoming solo OST "Welcome", for new KBS2 Wed-Thurs drama series 'Meow The Secret Boy'!

Umji's OST will be Part.3 of the OST series for 'Meow The Secret Boy' (also known as 'Welcome'). You can hear a brief snippet of Umji's feline voice in her OST MV teaser above - the perfect OST to accompany the drama's male lead Hong Jo who is actually a cat. 

The full version of Umji's "Welcome" will be released online on March 26 at 12 PM KST!

