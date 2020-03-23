Brown Eyed Girls's Ga In looks back on her most sparkling moment with 'Nylon'

Brown Eyed Girls's Ga In took part in a gorgeous solo pictorial for the first time in a while, for the April issue of 'Nylon' magazine!

For the pure, elegant pictorial, Ga In bared her natural side with minimal makeup an styling, perfecting he signature, unique charm. During her interview, Ga In revealed that she was currently working on her solo comeback album but stated, "I haven't come to a decision on anything yet. I don't have a concrete shape mapped out for the album, and I'm still just in the thinking stages."

She continued, "I think my solo albums were received well when I promoted under a lot of pressure. It's the given fate of someone working to create a good album. I think a certain amount of pressure is necessary."





Lastly, Ga In looked back on some of her past promotions with "Truth or Dare" and "Bloom". She said, "During 'Truth or Dare' promotions, there was a lot of comparison with 'Bloom' because 'Bloom' was so well-received. But after the promotions ended, I often heard good reviews about 'Truth or Dare'. So I think about those days a lot, and what could have been different. 'Bloom' was the most sparkling moment of my life, the most sparkling age."