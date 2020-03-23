Lee Han Gyul reveals he wants to be a father of three + Nam Do Hyun says he's still too young in 'Dazed'

H&D's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun showcased their completely opposite personalities through a colorful pictorial for 'Dazed' magazine!

The boys' interview following the pictorial also dealt with Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun's differences, as Do Hyun remarked, "We live together so we are always sharing our tendencies with each other, and just like how we look on the outside, we are really opposites on the inside. I do learn from our differences, though. In my case, I become closed off when I'm around new people, but hyung is very quick to make friends."

On the other hand, Lee Han Gyul shared, "I can't stand being at home doing nothing. If we don't have schedules, I always go out, to meet friends or just go somewhere. But Do Hyun loves to stay at home alone and work on music."

When asked about his future plans, Lee Han Gyul surprised by saying, "I want to become a father to healthy children. I don't want to be rich, I just want to make enough money to support myself and raise three healthy kids. I love kids."

Nam Do Hyun had a very different answer, as he responded, "I'm still too young and growing, so I don't know how my thoughts will change in the future, but right now I just want to focus on music. I want to become an artist who is an inspiration to others, without getting comfortable in one place and always seeking new facets."

