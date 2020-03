Dara made a surprise appearance at Park Narae's flea market that she held on the March 13 broadcast of 'I Live Alone'.

Dara brought a bunch of cool products as the guest of the flea market. According to Jang Do Yeon, Dara has a great interest in fashion and has a lot of shoes and clothes.

Dara definitely delivered with some flashy outfits that made even Park Narae's jaw drop! Check out the clips above and below.