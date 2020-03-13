Netizens shudder in fear at the insane message a fan sent to IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

Netizens are shuddering in fear at a message sent to IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young.

The DM was luckily sent to a popular fan account instead of Jang Won Young herself, but the horrifying contents led netizens to be astonished.







The messages read as follows:

"Wonyoung-ah. Hello. I am sending you a message through an account made for member Chaeyoung. Even though I don't follow you I can still send you messages. Last August, you met me? Didn't you? Which girl group member was it? The minor who drank soju and alcohol. Even though I wasn't wearing glasses I could see your actions. I found your information online. You made a mistake with me, didn't you? You told me that young girls don't like old men like me. It's also your fault that IZ*ONE is like this. Did I look that pathetic when you met me? For me, I don't interact with people like that. Have a good time promoting."

Netizens commented:



"This person isn't even human."

"How creepy."

"This is insane."

