Netizens shudder in fear at the insane message a fan sent to IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

Netizens are shuddering in fear at a message sent to IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young.

The DM was luckily sent to a popular fan account instead of Jang Won Young herself, but the horrifying contents led netizens to be astonished.


The messages read as follows: 

"Wonyoung-ah. Hello. I am sending you a message through an account made for member Chaeyoung. Even though I don't follow you I can still send you messages. Last August, you met me? Didn't you? Which girl group member was it? The minor who drank soju and alcohol. Even though I wasn't wearing glasses I could see your actions. I found your information online. You made a mistake with me, didn't you? You told me that young girls don't like old men like me. It's also your fault that IZ*ONE is like this. Did I look that pathetic when you met me? For me, I don't interact with people like that. Have a good time promoting." 

Netizens commented:

"This person isn't even human."
"How creepy."
"This is insane."

What do you think of this? 

Siri1234,963 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Sounds like a threat...

taichou_san1,075 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

omg what the hell is this???

