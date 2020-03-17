Code Kunst gets locked in traffic in 'KnoCK' feat. Baek Ye Rin MV teaser

Code Kunst released his music video teaser for "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin.
In the MV teaser, Code Kunst walks through gridlocked traffic as a preview of Baek Ye Rin's vocals and a mellow acoustic guitar play in the background. "KnoCK" is the next pre-release track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth LP album 'People' following "Joke!".
Code Kunst's "KnoCK" drops on March 19 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?
