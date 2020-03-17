Kim So Eun tears up talking about late actress Jeon Mi Sun

Kim So Eun teared up talking about late actress Jeon Mi Sun.



At the March 17th press conference for the upcoming film 'Are You in Love', Kim So Eun opened up about working with Jeon Mi Sun, who took on the role of her mother in the movie and passed away shortly after filming in June of 2019.



Kim So Eun expressed, "Jeon Mi Sun and I had great chemistry on set. I found it really easy to get into the role of her daughter, and we were able to film all of our scenes with ease. The most memorable scene for me was when I was washing her feet. After learning about what happened to her, I was sad for quite a while. I still feel sad about it."



'Are You in Love' tells the story of a part-time employee at a cafe named So Jung (played by Kim So Eun) who runs into a magical book that brings her romance with Seung Jae (Sung Hoon). It premieres on March 25 KST.