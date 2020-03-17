Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY unveil profile photos and videos of Woobin, Wonjin & Minhee

Upcoming Starship Entertainment group CRAVITY have unveiled profile photos and videos of members Woobin, Wonjin, and Minhee.

After intro videos for Allen, Serim, and Jungmo, CRAVITY are introducing their next 3 members, who are taking on the youthful, crisp and clean concept in white.



As previously reported, CRAVITY is Starship's upcoming 9-member boy group, featuring former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee as well as former 'Produce X 101' contestants Ham Won Jin and Ku Jung Mo.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut!

