'The Late Late Show with James Corden' drops preview commercial teasing BTS's 'Carpool Karaoke' segment

BTS's 'Carpool Karaoke' is coming soon!

On February 24 EST, U.S. cable network CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' dropped a special preview commercial for the segment through the show's official YouTube channel.





In the video, fans are given a longer look at what they will be able to see during the highly anticipated 'Carpool Karaoke' segment - including a sing-along to BTS's latest single "On." The commercial playfully ends with host James Corden asking, "Is this your way of asking me to join the band?"





Meanwhile, BTS's 'Carpool Karaoke' is set to air as a part of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden's February 25 broadcast.

Check out the commercial above, and stay tuned for when the episode airs on February 25 at 12:37 EST.