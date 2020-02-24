'2020 Korean Music Awards' among latest events to be cancelled due to coronavirus

The '2020 Korean Music Awards' has been cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.



The news was announced by a representative on behalf of the award ceremony through its official social media.



According to the statement, the production team behind the event tried their best to look for countermeasures that would ensure the ceremony could go on. However, the national crisis alert level for infectious diseases was raised to 'serious,' making it difficult to proceed with the ceremony as planned.





Despite the ceremony being cancelled, fans will be able to see the full list of winners on the '2020 Korean Music Awards' homepage on February 27 at noon KST. Notable K-pop acts nominated include ITZY, BTS, AKMU, Taeyeon, (G)I-DLE, and Baek Ye Rin.