The Boyz tease upcoming 'Reveal' album with highlight medley video

The Boyz are only one week away from the release of their first full-length album 'Reveal'!

To continue the countdown to their comeback, the group unveiled the album's highlight medley, which features brief samples of all nine songs on the album, including the title track from which the album gets its name.

According to the video, the title track was partially composed by Drew Ryan Scott, famous for his work with a number of K-pop talents, including SS501, SHINee, TVXQ, Taeyang, Girls' Generation, Super Junior, and more.





The Boyz members also participated in songwriting for a number of tracks on the album, particularly final song "Spring Snow," which all of the members worked on together.

Meanwhile, 'Reveal' is set for release on February 10 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full highlight medley above!