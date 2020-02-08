6

Music Video
Sunmi hits the dance floor in 'Gotta Go' performance MV

Sunmi has dropped her performance music video for "Gotta Go"!

"Gotta Go" was released as part of the OST for 'XX', and Sunmi has now revealed an official performance MV. The MV follows the singer as she steps onto the dance floor, and the song is about not waiting for someone to come along.

Watch Sunmi's "Gotta Go" dance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

