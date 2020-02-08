6

Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 8th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, cignature debuted with "Nun Nu Nan Na", DKB debuted with "Sorry Mama", 2Z debuted with "My 1st Hero", iKON came back with "Dive", LOONA returned with "So What", and EVERGLOW made a comeback with "Dun Dun".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet, Changmo, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!

Other performers included SechskiesGolden ChildOnlyOneOfGavy NJIZVERIVERYANSENOi, and Dream Note.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:




DEBUT: cignature




DEBUT: DKB




DEBUT: 2Z




DEBUT: iKON




DEBUT: LOONA




DEBUT: EVERGLOW




Sechskies




Golden Child




OnlyOneOf




Gavy NJ




IZ




VERIVERY




ANS




ENOi




Dream Note




  1. Zico
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
1

bartkun2,545 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Anyone knows why GFriend wasn't performing? Were they not invited or they're already done with promotion of new songs in Korea?

