Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 8th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, cignature debuted with "Nun Nu Nan Na", DKB debuted with "Sorry Mama", 2Z debuted with "My 1st Hero", iKON came back with "Dive", LOONA returned with "So What", and EVERGLOW made a comeback with "Dun Dun".



As for the nominees, Red Velvet, Changmo, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!



Other performers included Sechskies, Golden Child, OnlyOneOf, Gavy NJ, IZ, VERIVERY, ANS, ENOi, and Dream Note.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: cignature







DEBUT: DKB







DEBUT: 2Z







DEBUT: iKON







DEBUT: LOONA







DEBUT: EVERGLOW







Sechskies







Golden Child







OnlyOneOf







Gavy NJ







IZ







VERIVERY







ANS







ENOi







Dream Note







